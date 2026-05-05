North Tech Symposium: 'India's military might forged in defence factories'

India’s growing military strength is increasingly being forged within its own industrial ecosystem, with indigenous weapons and systems playing a decisive role in recent operations.

Speaking at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the success of Operation Sindoor reflects the effectiveness of domestically developed defence technologies. “India’s military might is forged in the factories of our defence industries,” he said.

The minister described micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the backbone of the Indian economy and start-ups as its global brand ambassadors. “Start-ups and MSMEs are the driving force for future growth… they are the Vishwakarmas of our age,” he said.

He added that these sectors will play a pivotal role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Op Sindoor showcases indigenous capability

The remarks reinforce the government’s push for Aatmanirbharta in defence, where innovation from start-ups and MSMEs is expected to complement large defence public sector undertakings.

The government credited Indian forces for neutralising terror threats during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the use of “Made-in-India” equipment significantly enhanced operational effectiveness.

Speaking on the occasion, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Anindya Sengupta, called on industry to collaborate closely with the armed forces to meet evolving operational needs in emerging domains and help build a future-ready Indian Army. He emphasised that self-reliance would pave the way for strategic autonomy, technological sovereignty, and greater operational flexibility.

The three-day North Tech Symposium 2026, organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands along with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is themed “Raksha Triveni Sangam – Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge.”

The event marked the presence of senior military leaders, industry stakeholders, MSMEs and innovators, highlighting the deepening collaboration between the armed forces and the private sector.