Delhi logs 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 2.07%

Delhi recorded 75 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one Covid-related fatality on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Delhi recorded 43 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent and two Covid-related deaths on Friday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The complete case sheets on the two fatalities, are, however, awaited from hospital, the latest bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 43 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent on Thursday. No Covid-linked fatality was reported on that day.

With fresh cases, Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,40,390, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 26,651 according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

Delhi recorded 75 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one Covid-related fatality on Wednesday.

The fresh cases emerged from the 2,076 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 399, of which 305 patients are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 77 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and two fatalities linked to the infection.

The city recorded 37 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and two Covid-linked deaths on Monday.

The national capital logged 119 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Sunday.

It saw 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

Only 63 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the city hospitals are occupied, according to the bulletin.

The number of fresh Covid cases had dropped to zero in Delhi on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi corona

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

