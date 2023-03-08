Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.

Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft, the official said.

Ditching refers to an on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

