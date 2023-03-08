JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh to install 1.8 million smart meters on farm motors in a year
Business Standard

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said

Topics
Indian Navy | naval chopper | emergency landing

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Army chopper crash, Helicopter crash
Representational image | Photo: ANI

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.

Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft, the official said.

Ditching refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 12:35 IST

