Odisha govt to promote employment-generating projects on unutilised land

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Sep 13 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
The Odisha government has decided to promote employment-intensive projects on unutilised land acquired earlier for industrial purposes, officials said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of senior officers at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday after it received grievances from people on the non-utilisation of industrial land.
During public hearings in Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, it was brought to the notice of the CMO that large tracts of industrial land leased to Orient Paper Mills are lying unutilised and therefore, can be put to better use.
The matter has been enquired by Collector, Jharsuguda and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), and a report was presented in the meeting, an official release said.
"Keeping in view of the larger public interest, it was decided to explore alternative options for utilising the land for setting up employment-intensive projects," an official said, adding that the Jharsuguda district administration and IDCO were directed to complete the exercise within one month.
The Industries Department was also asked to invite potential entities to set up employment-oriented projects on the unutilised land.

In a similar measure, 521 acre of land of erstwhile Orissa Textile Mills at Choudwar has been taken over by the state government after clearing all workers' dues.
Some textile and locomotive industries have expressed interest in setting up units on that land in Choudwar, another official said.
During the public grievances meeting by the CMO in the area, locals requested for setting up of labour-intensive industries on such plots, he said.
IDCO and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) presented an action taken report, and after detailed discussion, it was decided to transfer the suitable portions of the vacant land to IDCO for the development of a model industrial park, the official said.
IPICOL will offer such plots to well-known industrial investors and take urgent steps for allocation, he said.
It was also decided to develop an industrial park in a phased manner to provide maximum employment opportunities to locals.
The construction of the approach road, boundary wall and work for water and power facilities will start immediately, the official said.
During the review of an action taken report of the Ganjam district administration and IDCO on the development of Gopalpur Industrial Park, it was noted that three large companies had taken possession of land and would commence their projects shortly.
IDCO was directed to start the utility corridor work by October 15, 2023. It was also decided that the MSME parks being developed at Barpali and Hinjili will be first offered to the local micro, small and medium enterprises for labour-intensive projects.
IPICOL and IDCO were told to invite other large industries to set up projects in Gopalpur Industrial Park, taking advantage of the port facilities available nearby, the official added.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

