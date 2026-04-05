Odisha makes e-KYC mandatory for domestic LPG consumers to curb misuse

The Odisha government has made e-KYC mandatory for domestic consumers to avail LPG cylinders from distributors, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra said on Sunday.

The move will ensure that only genuine customers get LPG cylinders, he asserted.

"We have issued instructions to LPG distributors to provide cylinders to consumers who have completed their e-KYC (know your customer)," Patra said.

"We have also stopped the illegal sale of 1 kg or 5 kg cooking gas cylinders in the open market," he said.

The minister said the Odisha government has taken strong action against those indulging in black marketing of gas cylinders.

Authorities have seized 27 LPG cylinders in Dhenkanal district on Sunday, officials said.

"Getting information about illegal sale of LPG cylinders, we raided the agency and seized 27 cylinders. Appropriate legal action will be taken," said Bibudha Garanaik, Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal.