Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Only 16 of 172 Bills in Lok Sabha had over 30 MPs present in debate: Report

172 bills were discussed and passed during the term of 17th Lok Sabha, of which 86 bills in the Lok Sabha and 103 bills in the Rajya Sabha were discussed for less than two hours each, the report said

New parliament

An aerial view of the new and old Parliament building in New Delhi, India. (File)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Half of the bills passed by the 17th Lok Sabha so far were discussed for less than two hours each and only 16 per cent of them were referred to parliamentary standing committees, data compiled by think tank PRS Legislative Research shows.
According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 172 bills were discussed and passed during the term of 17th Lok Sabha, of which 86 bills in the Lok Sabha and 103 bills in the Rajya Sabha were discussed for less than two hours each.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Similarly, of the 172 bills, only 16 bills in the Lok Sabha and 11 in the Rajya Sabha saw more than 30 members taking part in the debate.
The report came a day after the conclusion of the Winter session - the last full-fledged session of the 17th Lok Sabha.
It stated that no bills were referred to House committees in the Winter session. The proportion of bills referred to committees has decreased from 71 per cent during the 15th Lok Sabha and 25 per cent in the 16th Lok Sabha to 16 per cent during the 17th Lok Sabha.
It is also on its way to becoming the only Lok Sabha to have not elected a deputy speaker. The Constitution mandates Lok Sabha to elect a deputy speaker after the elections as soon as possible.
Between December 14 and 21 of the Winter session, 100 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha. This accounts for 19 per cent of the strength of each House and is the highest number of suspensions in any Lok Sabha term so far.
All questions that were asked by suspended members were removed from the list of questions listed for responses. Since December 14, the day when the first group of MPs were suspended, 12 per cent of the questions were cancelled in the Lok Sabha and 13 per cent in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Renowned magician PC Sorcar questioned by ED in chit fund case

MP steps up efforts to boost tourism, develops several pilgrimage sites

It's Bajrang's personal decision to return Padma Shri: Sports Ministry

Parliament security breach: Manoranjan D maybe mastermind, suspects police

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

In this session, Trinamool Congress MP in the Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra was expelled on grounds of ethical misconduct.
In the past, MPs have been expelled from Parliament on three other occasions. In 2005, eleven members were expelled from Parliament for taking money in exchange for asking questions. Prior to that, one member each was expelled in 1978 and 1976.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Parliament winter session Parliament Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon