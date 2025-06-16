Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi government reshuffles 23 IAS officers across key departments

Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch officer, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the General Administration department along with additional charges of Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare

Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai has been assigned the additional charge of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) chairman. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

The Delhi government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle in the national capital, transferring or assigning charges to 23 IAS officers.

Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch officer, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the General Administration department along with additional charges of Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare.

Nandini Paliwal, a 2003 batch officer, currently holding the charge of Secretary, Higher Education, will now be Commissioner (Trade and Taxes). Pandurang K Pole will be replacing her in the Education department.

Neeraj Semwal, who is currently the Divisional Commissioner, will also be holding the additional charge of Secretary (Land and Building).

Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai has been assigned the additional charge of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) chairman.

 

Prince Dhawan, a 2012 batch officer, will hold the charge of Managing Director of DTC along with an Additional charge of Special Commissioner in the Transport department.

Rashmi Singh has been posted as Secretary, Women and Child Development, while Krishan Kumar, who was Special Secretary, PWD, will now be CEO of Disaster Management.

Ravi Dhawan, a 2011 batch officer, who was holding the charges of Special Secretary (Power) member administration in Delhi Jal Board will now only hold the latter charge.

Ravi Dadhich will replace him in the Power department.

Soumya Saurabh will be the Deputy Commissioner (North West) and will replace Ankita Anand, who has been transferred to the WCD department as Special Secretary.

Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, a 2015 batch IAS officer, serving as Deputy Commissioner (South) will be Deputy Commissioner (South West). Lakshay Singhal will be replacing her in the South revenue district. Dr Anil Agarwal, a 2015 IAS officer, will be the Principal Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

