Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bioenergy can cover 50% of fossil fuel consumption in 5 years: Gadkari

Bioenergy can cover 50% of fossil fuel consumption in 5 years: Gadkari

Air pollution has become a big problem because of fossil fuel, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said at the 'Bhoomipujan programme' of the Indian School for Design of Automobiles

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

"The future of the automobile industry is very good and today there is a huge potential for all types of new research," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bioenergy can cover 50 per cent of India's fossil fuel consumption in five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday while urging the automobile industry to undertake research and development on alternative fuels.

Air pollution has become a big problem because of fossil fuel, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said at the 'Bhoomipujan programme' of the Indian School for Design of Automobiles.

The transport sector is responsible for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country because of fossil fuel, the minister pointed out.

A lot of research and innovation is going on in fuel and automobile engineering. "We need to protect our ecology and environment, and fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to make India a carbon-neutral country," Gadkari said.

 

Bioenergy can cover 50 per cent of India's fossil fuel consumption in five years which is very important because Rs 22 lakh crore is being spent on import of the fossil fuel, Gadkari said.

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

What is bioeconomy and how it grew from $10b to $165b in just a decade

PremiumHoneywell

Honeywell to decarbonise shipping and aviation businesses in India

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

MP investors' summit: NTPC, Dabur, Reliance & others pledge investments

PremiumEthanol

Ethanol 2.0 policies key for India to match Brazil as a biofuel superpower

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

The great disconnect: More bank branches, and same old ATM count

The country is working on different fuels like ethanol, flex engine, methanol, biodiesel, bio LNG, CNG, electric and hydrogen, the minister said. Ethanol is already being blended up to 20 per cent in petrol, he said.

"The future of the automobile industry is very good and today there is a huge potential for all types of new research," he said.

Speaking further, he said the domestic automobile sector is an important industry which has created crores of jobs and boosted exports. "This is the industry which has a maximum export of 3 lakh crores which is economically very important for our country. It has already created 4.5 crore jobs for young talents," Gadkari said.

Players like Bajaj, TVS, and Hero export 50 per cent of their production, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

census

Govt notifies Census 2027, Cong questions 'silence' on caste enumeration

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Boeing executive Stephanie Pope meets Air India chief after 787 crash

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India flight to Ranchi diverted back to Delhi over tech glitch

The logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris

FATF set to release report on terror financing; condemns Pahalgam attack

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant steps down after 45 years of public service

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Biofuel Fossil fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon