Assam floods: 11 killed, over 310k affected as major rivers in spate

The toll in Assam floods increased to 11 with one more fatality reported on Tuesday even as over 310,000 people remained affected by the deluge in 11 districts, officials said.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Desang and Dhansiri, were flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state, with some of the water bodies having breached the "extreme flood" level.

Relief and rescue operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services.

Train services remained affected for the second day as floodwaters inundated tracks in parts of Upper Assam, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelling, short-terminating or diverting several trains and also announcing special trains for stranded passengers.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) statement said that one fatality was reported in Charaideo district, taking the toll in this year's floods to 11.

More than 3,10,800 people remained affected in 758 villages in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

In worst-hit Sivasagar district, the Dikhow and Desang rivers flowed above the "extreme flood level" in Sivsagar town and Nanglamoraghat, respectively, the ASDMA said.

The Dhansiri River was in "severe flood situation" at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, it added.

Other rivers in spate were the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Buridihing at Khowang (Dibrugarh).

Over 363,000 people were affected by floods in 15 districts of the state on Monday.

More than 9,000 people have been evacuated from different areas by the rescue agencies using boats, the ASDMA said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts, while SDRF teams were engaged in Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta.

A total of 52 relief camps were operational, where 12,720 displaced people are currently taking shelter. A crop area of 14,411.267 hectares has also been submerged, the ASDMA release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday that cabinet ministers have been stationed in the affected districts to supervise relief measures, while MPs and MLAs from the flood-hit areas have also been asked to remain on the ground.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that due to severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district, train services on the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections have been suspended.

The NFR said additional special trains are being run to assist passengers affected by the disruptions.

"These special additional trains will run till Friday and are expected to provide significant relief to stranded passengers. Moreover, regular services of some other express trains between Mariani and Guwahati are also operational," the NFR official added.