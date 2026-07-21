Sikkim tunnel collapse: 7 dead, several feared trapped as rescue continues

Seven fatalities have been reported by the district administration as search and rescue operations continue to evacuate the workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung, Jholungey, under Namchi District in Sikkim, authorities said.

As per the latest official information, "seven fatalities have been reported" by the District Administration. The deceased bodies have been taken to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital, Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital, Information Public Relations said in a statement.

The Namchi District Administration, in coordination with officials, SDRF, NDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department, and other line departments, is continuously carrying out the operation. The situation is being closely monitored by SSDMA, further updates will be issued as necessary, the statement added.

District Collector of Namchi district, Anupa Tamling, while giving information about the incident, said earlier, "There is a possibility that around 27 workers are trapped inside the tunnel. However, since complete information about the condition inside the tunnel has not yet come in, the actual number has not been confirmed."

She stated that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has entered the tunnel and begun rescue operations.

She added that only after the NDRF team returns will there be clear information about how many workers are inside and what their condition is.

It is noteworthy that a case of an alleged gas leak was reported on Monday afternoon inside a tunnel in Samardong. Following this incident, people working inside the tunnel have been trapped and concerned agencies have been deployed for their rescue. However, it is still not clear what exactly happened inside the tunnel and how many people are currently trapped there.