Over 60 metro stations co-branded with reputed companies: DMRC officials

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Saturday said more than 60 stations on its network have been co-branded with reputed corporates, Public Sector Undertakings and media companies, among others, to offer them publicity opportunity while earning revenue for DMRC.

The stations include eight on Red Line, 14 on Yellow Line and 25 on Blue Line.

DMRC officials said that around 150 metro stations are still available for co-branding across the network.

"A total of more than 60 metro stations have been cobranded so far on the DMRC network. These stations are spread across the network and the popularity of this scheme reflects the potential of the co-branding scheme.

"A number of very reputed corporates, PSUs, media companies, educational institutions have already associated themselves with the DMRC through this scheme," a senior DMRC official said.

Almost all DMRC stations are at prominent locations near residential areas, markets, educational institutions etc. Therefore, branding opportunities at these stations provide great visibility to those who associate with the DMRC through this scheme, the official said.

"Presently, about 150 metro stations are still available across the network which can be co-branded," he added.

For PSUs and other government establishments, the DMRC negotiates directly with them on the one-on-one basis as a result of which several prominent PSUs, banks etc. have already availed this facility and co-branded with stations, the official said.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the DMRC has laid great emphasis on such revenue generation avenues, especially since last year. The DMRC successfully organised a stakeholders' interaction session on co-branding rights and collaboration opportunities in June 2023, he said.

The session witnessed active participation from representatives of over 30 organisations, including media agencies, and public and private organisations with establishments in the vicinity of metro stations, the officials added.