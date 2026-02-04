Padma Bhushan awardee sociologist Andre Beteille passes away at 91

Noted sociologist and writer Andre Beteille died due to age-related illness at his residence here on Tuesday night. He was 91.

"My father was ailing for some time and was in the hospital. Last night we brought him home where he passed away," his daughter, Radha Beteille, told PTI.

His last rites were performed on Wednesday. Beteille was a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Delhi since 2003. He was known for his studies on the caste system and social inequalities in India.

Born in West Bengal to to a French father and an Indian mother, Beteille moved to Delhi after completing his MA from Calcutta University.

Throughout his career, Beteille authored several books covering a wide range of topics from political sociology to the sociology of religion.

His prominent works include 'Caste, Class and Power', 'Society and Politics in India' and 'The Idea of Natural Inequality and Other Essays'. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contribution in literature and education.