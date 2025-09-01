Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ₹141 cr tax notice stuns UP shopkeeper, PAN linked to 6 Delhi firms

₹141 cr tax notice stuns UP shopkeeper, PAN linked to 6 Delhi firms

A PAN card fraud occurs when someone misuses another's PAN to open accounts, create companies, obtain loans, or evade taxes. The fraud is often discovered via unexpected tax notices

Pan card

PAN card fraud: Victims often realise the fraud only when they receive unexpected tax notices or recovery calls. (Representational image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A grocery shop owner in Bulandshahr has alleged that his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card was fraudulently used to establish six companies in Delhi, after he received an Income Tax (I-T) Department notice regarding sales exceeding ₹141 crore, news agency PTI reported today.
 
PAN card misuse alleged in Bulandshahr 
Sudhir, a resident of Khurja’s Nayaganj area, said he operates a grocery shop from his home. He recalled being served his first notice in 2022, after which he informed the tax authorities that he had no connection with the companies.
 
"On July 10 this year, I was shocked to get another notice claiming I had reported sales of  ₹1,41,38,47,126," Sudhir said, alleging that his PAN had been misused to register several firms in Delhi.
 
 
Khurja Police Station In-charge Pankaj Rai confirmed that a case has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read

Pan card

Instant e-PAN to go offline for two days next week:Here's the impact on you

Bombay High Court

Only Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID not sufficient proof of citizenship: Bombay HC

PIB fact check

Received an e-PAN email? Govt warns it's a scam. Here's how to report it

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree gets ₹792 cr contract from IT dept to overhaul PAN services

Pan card

Emails ask taxpayers to download fake PAN cards: How to stay safe

 
₹43 crore GST fraud linked to Bengaluru man’s PAN card 
In a similar incident, a woman in Bengaluru lodged a police complaint, alleging that her husband’s PAN card had been fraudulently used to generate multiple fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations and conduct transactions totalling ₹43 crore.
 
The complainant stated that her husband, who is currently working abroad, had been filing his income tax returns regularly without any issues. However, during the most recent annual filing on August 16, the family auditor noticed several high-value transactions, amounting to tens of crores, appearing in his Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Suspecting irregularities, the family cross-checked the records and discovered that unknown individuals had misused his PAN to create multiple GST registration numbers.
 
The woman registered a police complaint, stating that neither her husband nor any of his associates were involved in these business activities. The woman alleged that unidentified persons had created bogus GST accounts under her identity and laundered substantial sums through them. Police have registered a case and are investigating how the PAN details were accessed and exploited.
 
How PAN card fraud works
 
-A PAN card fraud takes place when someone unlawfully uses another person’s PAN details to open bank accounts, create shell companies, secure loans, or avoid paying taxes.
-Victims often realise the fraud only when they receive unexpected tax notices or recovery calls.
-Experts advise regularly monitoring credit reports and linking PAN with Aadhaar to reduce such risks.

More From This Section

gavel law cases

HC to hold special hearing on plea against Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas of Jammu to assess damage, relief efforts

Mumbai traffic

Maratha quota stir: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai

Topics : Pan card GST filing process online frauds BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon