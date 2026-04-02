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Home / India News / Parliament passes bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra's permanent capital

Parliament passes bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra's permanent capital

Replying to the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Andhra Pradesh is getting a new capital in Amaravati and gave his best wishes to the state

Amaravati, nestled along the southern banks of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh, is in a festive mood. Across the 20-kilometre stretch from Vijayawada to the state’s futuristic capital, everything — from the lush green trees and harvest-ready fiel

Amaravati, nestled along the southern banks of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh. (File photo used for representational purposes)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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Parliament on Thursday passed a bill seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to it with a voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will scuttle any future bid to alter the decision of making Amaravati the capital of the southern state was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Andhra Pradesh is getting a new capital in Amaravati and gave his best wishes to the state.

 

"We hope that Andhra Pradesh touches new heights of development and plays a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream and resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in achieving 'Viksit Bharat'," said the minister while terming it a historic occasion.

Supporting the bill, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha of TDP said after a lot of planning, Amaravati was chosen for its history, location and potential.

Several other members, including TDP member and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu also supported the bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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