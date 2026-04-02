Parliament passes bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra's permanent capital

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to it with a voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will scuttle any future bid to alter the decision of making Amaravati the capital of the southern state was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Andhra Pradesh is getting a new capital in Amaravati and gave his best wishes to the state.

"We hope that Andhra Pradesh touches new heights of development and plays a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream and resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in achieving 'Viksit Bharat'," said the minister while terming it a historic occasion.

Supporting the bill, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha of TDP said after a lot of planning, Amaravati was chosen for its history, location and potential.

Several other members, including TDP member and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu also supported the bill.