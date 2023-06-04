PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for condolence messages

Prime minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the world leaders for their condolence messages on the Odisha train accident, saying that he was "deeply moved" by their kind words.

"Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support," he said in a late night tweet on Saturday.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron among others have condoled the tragic accident, in which 288 people lost their lives.

PM Modi also commended all those who have been involved in rescue and relief works at the accident site in Odisha's Balasore district, where the accident had taken place.

"I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication," the prime minister tweeted further.

"The courage and compassion shown by the people of our nation in the face of adversity is truly inspiring. As soon as the train mishap took place in Odisha, people immersed themselves in assisting rescue ops. Several people lined up to donate blood," he went to add.

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst ever in the country and took place in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night.

--IANS

ans/dpb