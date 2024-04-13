Business Standard
PM Modi interacts with country's top gamers, discusses gaming industry

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry.
In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the prime minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.
"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," Modi told the gamers during the interaction.
"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," he said.
The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the prime minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India.
They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

