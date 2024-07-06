Business Standard
Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to be on 'alert' amid heavy rainfall

Chief Minister has instructed the officials to keep the district and tehsil administration on 24*7 alert for relief and rescue work in case of disaster

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, held a meeting with the Kumaon Commissioner, connected virtually from his camp office, and inquired about the situation at various places in the state after heavy rains.
The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to keep the district and tehsil administration on 24*7 alert for relief and rescue work in case of disaster. He said that in case of waterlogging, proper arrangements should be made for the stay and food of the disaster affected.
The Chief Minister said that constant contact should be maintained with the control room set up at the tehsil level and in case of closure of roads, arrangements should be made to open them immediately.
The CM directed the officials to decide to open and close schools only based on the warning of the Meteorological Department and local weather-related activities.
Meanwhile, traffic has been halted at Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 due to incessant downpours in the region, said police on Saturday.
Rudraprayag Police, Uttarakhand, shared information on X and posted, "The Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH 107 is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area. Efforts are underway to open the road."
"It is raining continuously in the entire Rudraprayag district. Travel only if it is absolutely necessary," said the post.
Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has also been blocked due to the falling and piling up of debris at five places in the district.

Taking to the microblogging site, Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, posted on X, "The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchan Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district."
The disruption has affected the busy routes, leaving many commuters and locals stranded.
Meanwhile, as a result of heavy rainfall, over 100 roads have been closed across the state, prompting authorities to issue a red alert. Major rivers, including the Ganga, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Sarada, Mandakini, and Kosi, are flowing above danger levels.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy (64.5-115.5 m) to very heavy (115.5-204.44 mm) and extremely heavy rainfall (204.4 mm) from July 3 to July 6.
Whereas, on July 7, the state is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Uttarakhand flood Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

