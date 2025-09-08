Monday, September 08, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to deliver valedictory address at BJP MPs' workshop today: Rijiju

PM Modi to deliver valedictory address at BJP MPs' workshop today: Rijiju

The PM Modi was scheduled to host a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on September 8, a day before the Vice-Presidential election on September 9

Rijiju added that while the Prime Minister was scheduled to host a dinner for NDA MPs and BJP president JP Nadda was to host one for BJP MPs

Sep 08 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the two-day Bharatiya Janata Party workshop at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex.

"Tomorrow, MPs from NDA parties will also join us, and the Prime Minister will also make the concluding remarks at the valedictory event," Rijiju said on Sunday.

He added, "The training programme of BJP MPs is going on. It is very organised and as always the culture of BJP is extremely professional. Our MPs attended the training sessions throughout the day from 8 am today. The Prime Minister was present in all the training sessions from morning till night."

 

He added that while the Prime Minister was scheduled to host a dinner for NDA MPs and BJP president JP Nadda was to host one for BJP MPs, both have been cancelled in view of the flood situation in Punjab and neighbouring areas.

"The Prime Minister was planning to host dinner for the NDA MPs, and Nadda ji was to host dinner for the BJP MPs. All have been called off due to the extreme flood situation and the sufferings of the people in Punjab and the surrounding areas. In such a sensitive and such a difficult moment, we can't be having a dinner party for election purposes. So all have been called off," Rijiju said.

The election will be conducted through the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. To be declared elected, a candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of the valid votes polled.

The NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor and BJP veteran CP Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, as its nominee. The opposition has put forward former Supreme Court Judge Justice Reddy from Telangana as its joint candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 08 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

