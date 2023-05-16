PM Modi to inaugurate International Museum Expo in Delhi on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan here on Thursday.

The expo is being organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD), according to an official statement.

The IMD theme for this year is "museums, sustainability and well-being".

The expo is designed to initiate a holistic conversation on museums with professionals to enable these to evolve as cultural centres that play a pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy, it said.

During the programme, Modi will inaugurate a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming national museum at North Block and South Block. The museum is a comprehensive effort to highlight and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India's past that has contributed to the making of its present.

Modi will also unveil the mascot of the International Museum Expo, a graphic novel titled "A day at the Museum", a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of Kartavya Path, and museum cards, it said.

Also Read PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize? US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi Maharashtra home department should probe if violence is deliberate: NCP HC seeks response of CBSE on plea seeking common syllabus across India Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai Wrestlers' row: Khap delegation submits memorandum to Prez, seeks justice HC to hear JMC's plea against absolute weightage to CUET score on May 24

The mascot of the International Museum Expo is a contemporized version of the dancing girl made of wood in the Chennapatnam art style.

The graphic novel portrays a group of children visiting the National Museum where they learn about the different career opportunities that are available at a museum.

The pocket map of the Kartavya Path highlights various cultural spaces and institutions and it also traces the history of the iconic pathway.

Museums cards are a set of 75 cards with illustrated facades of iconic museums across the country, and is an innovative way to introduce museums to people of all ages and each card holds brief information of museums.

The programme will also witness participation of international delegations from cultural centres and museums from across the world, it said.