'Maximum Optics Damaging India': Cong's dig at Modi govt over US-Pak ties

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Friday said the romance between the US and Pakistan continues unabated while the "self-declared Vishwaguru" is busy giving the world "gyaan" which is nothing but "MODI governance - Maximum Optics Damaging India".

The opposition party's attack came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Board of Peace in Washington along with leaders of other nations who have signed up to join the Trump-led organisation.

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. In his remarks, Sharif described Trump as a man of peace and a "saviour of South Asia".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the romance between the US and Pakistan continues unabated.

"It was on display yet again in Washington DC yesterday.That Pakistan has paid no price whatsoever on the world stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 is a depressing commentary on the Modi Govt's diplomacy which no amount of spindoctoring can erase. It is all-too-evident," the Congress leader said on X.

"Meanwhile, the self-declared Vishwaguru is busy giving the world gyaan through his acronyms and forcing CEOs to hold his hand to demonstrate their solidarity with him," Ramesh said.

"This is MODI governance -Maximum Optics Damaging India," the Congress leader said.

Trump Thursday said he had threatened to put 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they didn't stop the fighting last summer, reiterating the claim that he stopped the war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump repeated the claim that he stopped eight wars within the first year of his second term in the White House as he addressed an event of the Board of Peace in Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump said he likes Sharif and the country's Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, whom he called a "great guy".