Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Maximum Optics Damaging India': Cong's dig at Modi govt over US-Pak ties

'Maximum Optics Damaging India': Cong's dig at Modi govt over US-Pak ties

The opposition party's attack came a day after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif attended the Board of Peace in Washington along with leaders of other nations who have signed up to join the organisation

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh said the romance between the US and Pakistan continues unabated. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Friday said the romance between the US and Pakistan continues unabated while the "self-declared Vishwaguru" is busy giving the world "gyaan" which is nothing but "MODI governance - Maximum Optics Damaging India".

The opposition party's attack came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Board of Peace in Washington along with leaders of other nations who have signed up to join the Trump-led organisation.

Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. In his remarks, Sharif described Trump as a man of peace and a "saviour of South Asia".

 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the romance between the US and Pakistan continues unabated.

"It was on display yet again in Washington DC yesterday.That Pakistan has paid no price whatsoever on the world stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 is a depressing commentary on the Modi Govt's diplomacy which no amount of spindoctoring can erase. It is all-too-evident," the Congress leader said on X.

Also Read

India AI Impact Summit 2026, artificial Intelligence

Institutions need not be gung-ho, use AI if it is tested: MoSPI official

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel condemns attack on Indian workers in Ashkelon, perpetrators held

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul calls AI summit 'disorganised', says Chinese products displayed

Jairam Ramesh

Cong alleges use of benami funds to amass large stakes in Adani Group

Bhupen Borah

Ex-Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join BJP on Feb 22: Himanta

"Meanwhile, the self-declared Vishwaguru is busy giving the world gyaan through his acronyms and forcing CEOs to hold his hand to demonstrate their solidarity with him," Ramesh said.

"This is MODI governance -Maximum Optics Damaging India," the Congress leader said.

Trump Thursday said he had threatened to put 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they didn't stop the fighting last summer, reiterating the claim that he stopped the war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump repeated the claim that he stopped eight wars within the first year of his second term in the White House as he addressed an event of the Board of Peace in Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump said he likes Sharif and the country's Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, whom he called a "great guy".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

guwahati airport roof collapse

New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Worked to bring positive change: Delhi CM on govt's first anniversary

Sushil Kumar

Delhi HC seeks police stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in murder case

Pax Silica

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

pax silica, india ai impact summit 2026

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

Topics : Congress Jairam Ramesh Modi govt Modi govt failures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica