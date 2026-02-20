Worked to bring positive change: Delhi CM on govt's first anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented a report card of her government saying it has worked in all sectors in the last one year with an aim to bring positive change and for the welfare of the poor.

Gupta and her Council of Ministers took oath on February 20, 2025 following the BJP's massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held last year.

Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the report card of her government was a fact sheet of hard work and change brought about in the last one year under the BJP rule, following the philosophy of Antyodaya, or upliftment of the last person.

In its first Cabinet meeting after taking charge, the government decided to implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme in which 700,000 people have registered and over 30,000 have benefitted so far, she said.

The government was also committed to the welfare of the poor and slum-dwellers, Gupta asserted, citing ₹700 crore set aside in the budget for the development of JJ clusters.