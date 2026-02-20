Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the terminal

guwahati airport roof collapse

The ₹4,000-crore Integrated Terminal-2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the new terminal of the Guwahati airport will commence operations from February 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on December 20.

''From an open space to a world-class gateway in just a few years. This transformation reflects a clear vision for a more connected and confident Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Inaugurated by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, the @GuwahatiAirport opens its doors to the world from Feb 22,'' he said.

Domestic and international flights are likely to operate from the new terminal by March, while the old terminal will be converted into a cargo hub, an official said.

 

The ₹4,000-crore Integrated Terminal-2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year, he said.

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the terminal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pax Silica

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

pax silica, india ai impact summit 2026

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

Narendra modi, Emmanuel Macron, india-France

French President Macron wraps up India visit with a 'Thank You India' video

Biryani

How Hyderabad biryani chains probe exposed ₹70,000 cr tax evasion scam

Indian police

Stones hurled during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Topics : Guwahati airport Guwahati Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica