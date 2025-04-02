Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Police halt Hyderabad University's protest rally against land development

Police halt Hyderabad University's protest rally against land development

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns

Hyderabad protests

UoH Teachers Association led a rally from Ambedkar auditorium to East Campus in solidarity with the agitating students (Photo/X)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A protest rally by students and faculty of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli bordering the varsity, was stopped by the police here on Wednesday.

The UoH Teachers Association led a rally from Ambedkar auditorium to East Campus in solidarity with the agitating students.

According to students, the police barricaded the entire East Campus area while heavy machinery was deployed to clear the site.

As the protesters attempted to advance, the police stopped and dispersed them using "mild force".

The demonstrators raised slogans such as "police go back".

 

A protesting student told media that the police resorted to lathi-charge on students and faculty.

However, a police official denied the claims and said, "They were prevented from taking out the rally."  The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and other unions and parties aligned with it have launched an indefinite protest and announced boycott of classes from April 1, demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus.

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns.

The Telangana government's plans to develop IT infrastructure and others on 400 acres of land over which student groups of UoH held protests intensified on March 31 with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

However, the UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim that the boundary of the land in question was finalised.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both alumni of UoH, had on Tuesday asserted that the government has not taken even an inch of the university's land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad Hyderabad University Protest Telangana govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

