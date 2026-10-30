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Population Census to be held from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, with exceptions

Population Census to be held from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, with exceptions

Census 2027

The government will conduct the population census across India from January 25 to February 28, 2027, except in snow-bound and poll-bound states, with March 1, 2027, as the reference date.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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Population census will be conducted across the country, except in snow-bound and poll-bound states, from January 25-February 28, 2027  Reference date for population census will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027: Govt. Population census will not be held in poll-bound Manipur, Goa, UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and snow-bound areas of Ladakh, HP and J-K: Govt  Optional self-enumeration for population census from January 10-24, 2027: Govt.   Revisional round for population census to be held from March 1-5, 2027: Govt notification.  
 (This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 7:36 PM IST