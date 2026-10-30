Population Census to be held from Jan 25 to Feb 28, 2027, with exceptions

Revisional round for population census to be held from March 1-5, 2027: Govt notification.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Population census will be conducted across the country, except in snow-bound and poll-bound states, from January 25-February 28, 2027Reference date for population census will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027: Govt.Population census will not be held in poll-bound Manipur, Goa, UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and snow-bound areas of Ladakh, HP and J-K: GovtOptional self-enumeration for population census from January 10-24, 2027: Govt.