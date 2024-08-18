Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Population control ignored in India since Emergency era: Narayana Murthy

Population control ignored in India since Emergency era: Narayana Murthy

Murthy made the remark during the convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj, where he was the chief guest

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

"India faces significant challenges related to population, per capita land availability, and healthcare facilities," he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Sunday called rising population a major challenge for the country, saying Indians had not paid attention to population control since the Emergency period.
Murthy made the remark during the convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj, where he was the chief guest.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"India faces significant challenges related to population, per capita land availability, and healthcare facilities," he said.
"Since the Emergency period, we Indians have not paid enough attention to population control. This poses a risk of making our country unsustainable. In comparison, countries such as the US, Brazil and China have far higher per capita land availability," he said.
Murthy also emphasised that a true professional's responsibility was to contribute to the nation's progress.
"This contribution depends on having high aspirations, dreaming big and working hard to turn those dreams into reality," the Infosys co-founder said.

More From This Section

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Will scrap Dharavi project if residents don't get 500 sq ft homes: Aaditya

PremiumInternational Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

Workplace safety key to raise female workforce: IMF's Gita Gopinath

PremiumJoblessness, umemployment

Haryana Assembly elections: High on per capita income, low on employment

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra

Step up surveillance for quicker viral infection mpox detection: Centre

PremiumWomen, female

Statsguru: Violence mars the path to women's empowerment in India

"One generation must make many sacrifices to improve the lives of the next. My parents, siblings and teachers made significant sacrifices for my progress and my presence here as the chief guest is proof that their sacrifices were not in vain," he said.
During the ceremony, 1,670 degrees were awarded. Postgraduate students received 34 gold medals while undergraduates received 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola CEO endorses 70-hour work week, top neurologist warns of severe illness

vote,voting,election,voter

NRN, Sudha Murty, Rahul Dravid encourage citizens to vote in large numbers

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Photo: ANI)

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

sudha murty

Sudha Murty holds about Rs 5,600 crore worth of stocks in Infosys

About eight out of 10 pharma and life sciences companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) on a small scale. However, only about one of 10 such firms has integrated AI in functional procedures, according to a joint survey by Nasscom and Kanta

Adoption of artificial intelligence in Indian health care on the rise

Topics : Narayana Murthy population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon