Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya ushered in new era, says JP Nadda

According to party sources, PM Modi and Nadda will preside over a meeting of the Chief Minister's Council of BJP-ruled states later on Sunday.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya ushered in a 'new era.

Addressing party leaders and supporters on Day 2 of the BJP's national convention at the stateof-the-art Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Sunday, Nadda said, "The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was celebrated as a natioinal festival and also made waves globally. The event signalled the birth of a new era in the country. Raisimng the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was one of our solemn resolutions and the event of December 22, last year, marked the fulfilment of the same. As you all are aware, after the landmark Supreme Court judgement (in the Ram Janmabhoomi case) on November 9, 2019, the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to oversee the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The construction work progressed at a fast pace within just four years from the day the Supreme Court settled the title dispute, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled to the world on January 22."

The ongoing brainstorming sessions at the national concention are aimed at firming up the party's strategy and charge up cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are likely to be notified soon.

Before his address, Nadda, along with Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other party leaders observed a one-minute silence as a mark of tribute to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who passed away earlier on Sunday.

Speaking on the demise of the Jain seer, Nadda said, "We were informed that he passed at 1.30 am (on Sunday). Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj was born on October 10, 1946, in Karnataka's Belagavi Tehsil.

During his address to the party supporters on the inaugural day, Prime Minister Modi said that for the BJP, 370 was not just a figure that it should set sights on achieving in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but it would be their way of paying tribute to saffron ideologue and one of the party's founders, Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

A political resolution was passed on the inaugural day of the BJP's national convention, condemning the violent crackdowns on Opposition protests against alleged excesses on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.