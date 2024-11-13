Business Standard
Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

The protest by candidates demanding "one day, one shift exams" has been going on for the past two days outside the commission's office in Prayagraj

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against 12 individuals in connection with vandalisation during a protest demanding Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be held in a single shift, officials said on Wednesday.

The protest by candidates demanding "one day, one shift exams" has been going on for the past two days outside the commission's office in Prayagraj.

As per the officials, a few miscreants broke barriers and destroyed coaching boards on Tuesday night following which the Police registered an FIR against 12 individuals.

"An FIR has been filed against 12 individuals. Some people have also been taken into police custody," Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti said.

 

UPPSC officials have visited the protest site to explain the policies and ask for suggestions, encouraging the protestors to propose better alternatives.

According to sources, after unsuccessful talks with authorities the previous night, the students remain determined to press their demands. They are calling in more peers, expecting a larger crowd on Wednesday. With biscuits and other supplies in hand, they have vowed to continue their peaceful protest until their concerns are addressed.

The aspirants are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. They believe this will make the process fairer and more manageable.

A political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh following protests by students.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government for the ongoing protest. He referred to the agitation as "yogi vs. competitor students" and questioned if the government would now target student accommodations with bulldozers. Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), "The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP," and added, "Unhone chalaya lathi-danda 'Naukri' nahi jinka agenda."

Yadav further slammed the BJP, claiming that the government's focus on communal politics had diverted attention from pressing issues like jobs. He stated, "The people of BJP do politics to keep the people engaged in the struggle for livelihood so that BJP people can continue to indulge in corruption under the guise of communal politics." He also pointed out that job vacancies remained unfilled and exams had been delayed for years, making the youth frustrated and angry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

