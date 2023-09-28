President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of M S Swaminathan

M S Swaminathan left behind a rich legacy which would serve as a "guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity", President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she condoled the demise of the renowned scientist.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters.

"The demise of Dr M S Swaminathan, internationally renowned agricultural scientist, saddens me no end. A visionary who worked endlessly to achieve food security, he was rightly called the Father of Green Revolution that ensured our country's self-reliance in food grains," Murmu said in a post on X.

"He pioneered path-breaking research in the agriculture science for which he got a range of awards- from Padma Vibhushan to the prestigious World Food Prize. He leaves behind a rich legacy of Indian agriculture science which may serve as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity," the President said.

