close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.92%)
19535.70 -180.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.85%)
5811.05 -49.85
Nifty Midcap (-1.27%)
40122.65 -518.15
Nifty Bank (-0.58%)
44330.55 -257.75
Heatmap

President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of M S Swaminathan

He was rightly called the Father of Green Revolution that ensured our country's self-reliance in food grains," Murmu said

Maharashtra farmers strike, Swaminathan Committee report,mumbai farmers, farmers strike in maharashtra, farmers in mumbai, farmers protest in mumbai, farmers long march, farmers morcha mumbai, mumbai farmers protest, farmers protest, farmers march, k

Agriculture scientist and father of the Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

M S Swaminathan left behind a rich legacy which would serve as a "guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity", President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she condoled the demise of the renowned scientist.
Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters.
"The demise of Dr M S Swaminathan, internationally renowned agricultural scientist, saddens me no end. A visionary who worked endlessly to achieve food security, he was rightly called the Father of Green Revolution that ensured our country's self-reliance in food grains," Murmu said in a post on X.
"He pioneered path-breaking research in the agriculture science for which he got a range of awards- from Padma Vibhushan to the prestigious World Food Prize. He leaves behind a rich legacy of Indian agriculture science which may serve as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity," the President said.

Also Read

Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

M S Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98

Era of agri research has come to an end: IARI chief on Swaminathan's death

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Punjab farmers go on 3-day protest over flood compensation, MSP

Canada should share evidence of Nijjar's killing with India: Omar

Swaminathan brought positive change to food security: Rakesh Tikait

20-year-old aspirant hangs self in Kota, cause of death to be ascertained

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India M S Swaminathan India's green revolution

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon