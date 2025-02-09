Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday

According to a Uttar Pradesh government release, Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses an event on the 15th National Voters' Day, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday and take a holy dip at the Sangam, her office said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take holy dip and perform Pooja at Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday. 

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

 

According to a Uttar Pradesh government release, Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

The country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh. 

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

