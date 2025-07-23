Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / President Murmu urges MES officers to adopt green tech, build smart

President Murmu urges MES officers to adopt green tech, build smart

Murmu further called on the officers to focus on adopting renewable energy sources to promote sustainable development and reduce the carbon footprint of defence infrastructure

A group of probationers of the Central Water Engineering Service also met the President. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

As emerging leaders in the field of military construction, young Military Engineer Services (MES) officers have a crucial responsibility "not only to build but to build with responsibility", President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

The MES plays a vital role in strengthening the operational readiness of the country's armed forces, she said.

"By providing comprehensive engineering support, MES ensures that our troops are equipped with world-class infrastructure and facilities, enabling them to remain mission-ready under all conditions," Murmu said, addressing a group of MES probationers, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President noted that MES is actively promoting the use of indigenous materials and technologies under the Make in India initiative, aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"This supports local industries and also strengthens the domestic defence ecosystem. MES must also become a pioneer in technological innovation. Integrating advanced tools such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), drone surveillance, and the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for predictive maintenance and project planning will enhance precision and effectiveness," Murmu said.

Addressing the probationers of Indian Defence Estates Service officers, who had also called on the President, she said the integration of digital solutions is a necessity in this era of rapid technological transformation.

"It is your duty to stay abreast of the technological advancements and apply them in your functioning. Artificial Intelligence, drone-based land surveys, satellite imagery, and blockchain for property record maintenance are no longer futuristic concepts; they are becoming part of governance," the President said.

Murmu asked them to embrace green practices in infrastructure development, adopt renewable energy solutions, reduce wastage, and ensure water conservation in cantonments.

"By combining technical expertise with innovation, you have the opportunity to make the Defence Estates a model of sustainable and smart urban management. But by far the most important element for your job is a sense of service," she said.

A group of probationers of the Central Water Engineering Service also met the President.

"Water resources management has always been a challenging task. Your contribution towards water infrastructure development by providing engineering solutions will make the country more resilient against natural and man-made water crises," she said.

The sustainable development of water resources and efficient management of water is key to water security and growth, especially in the wake of changing climatic trends, Murmu stated.

"Therefore, you are expected to play a key role in adopting a holistic approach to address the existing and upcoming challenges," she added.

The President highlighted that by providing clean water and promoting water conservation, India can improve public health, boost agricultural productivity, and ensure sustainable use of natural resources.

Effective water management can play a significant role in securing a resilient future for generations to come, she noted.

"I am confident that you will always uphold the highest ideals of public service and work tirelessly to build a stronger, inclusive, and more prosperous India. I wish you all a bright future," the President stated.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

