Primary role of Parliament is to preserve Constitution: VP Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday emphasised the paramount role of Parliament in preserving the Constitution and safeguarding democracy. Dhankhar, while addressing the members of the Upper House at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for the newly elected and nominated Members of Rajya Sabha at Parliament House, said the Members of Parliament (MPs) are the most serious guardians of democracy, especially if there is any crisis on democracy or a blow to democratic values. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Whatever happens inside the Parliament, no one can interfere in it except the Chair, neither the executive nor any other institution. Parliament is supreme for its procedure and for its proceedings. Any proceeding in the House or in Parliament is beyond review, either by the executive or any other authority," he said.

"The basic, main and decisive roles of the Parliament are two, one to create and protect the Constitution and the other to protect democracy. There is no more serious watchdog of democracy than you. If there is any crisis on democracy, if there is a blow to democratic values, then your role is decisive," the Rajya Sabha Speaker added.

He also expressed concern over the current conduct of some members of the House and said, "There is pain when the members keep looking for an opportunity to cause disruption. Political parties decide before the House begins that they will disrupt it today. Probe your mind; is this right? Look around the world; there are many democratic countries, and strong democracy is flourishing there. Does this happen there? Why does it happen here? The legislature is weak because of its conduct. If it is weak, it affects the common man. They want you to make the government transparent, make the government accountable, and put a visionary plan in front of the government."

"After 6 decades a Prime Minister came for the third consecutive term! The Prime Minister does not belong to any political party, the Prime Minister is called the leader of the House, the Prime Minister belongs to the country. The opposition did not listen to that Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha!" Dhankhar added.

The Vice President further said that the present situation is worrying as indecent conduct is being used as a political weapon.

"Today's situation is worrying! Indecent conduct is being used as a political weapon. This is a blow to the basic spirit of democracy. Damaging dignity is shaking the roots of democracy. There can be no greater danger to democracy than imparting an impression that disturbance and disruption are political weapons to score political mileage at the cost of the prestige of Parliament and the nation," he said.

"The ruling party and the opposition are neither enemies nor opponents of each other. He has one side, you have another side. The basic objective is the same, to develop our nationalism and to do welfare of the people," the Rajya Sabha Speaker added.

Recalling India's democratic history, the Vice President described the Emergency as the "darkest period of Indian democracy," and said, "If we leave aside the dark chapter of the Emergency, the darkest period of Indian democracy, where fundamental rights were crushed in a dictatorial manner and people were put in jail, then our tenure has been more or less excellent. We can take complete pride in the fact that Members of our Parliament, right from the beginning, have conducted themselves and acted in support of the people."

"There has been only one painful, heartwrenching dark period and that was when Emergency was declared. At that point in time, our Constitution was reduced to just a piece of paper. It was shredded and leaders were jailed. The Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) became a draconian word. One of the senior politicians of the country, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was so moved and touched by the atrocities of Emergency that he named his child 'Misa'," the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.