Proud of India's historic achievement: Lanka Prez on Chandrayaan-3 mission

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said Sri Lanka was proud of India's historic achievement as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the success of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Modi, team ISRO and the people of India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, being a remarkable feat as it was the first on the lunar South Pole, the President's Office said in a statement.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka is proud of India's historic achievement.

Sri Lanka is proud of this historic and momentous achievement and noted that PM Modi's generous gesture of dedicating this accomplishment to all of mankind will inspire generations to pursue the advancement of science and technological progress, the statement added.

