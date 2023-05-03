PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers; 'Der Aaye Durust Aaye' says Bajrang

Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA President PT Usha on Wednesday met them at Jantar Mantar here and assured the grapplers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator.

Former sprinter Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their issues.

She had said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline and that they had tarnished the country's image by hitting the streets, a comment that brought criticism for her and the IOA.

Usha left without speaking with the media but Bajrang Punia said she has assured them help.

"Initially when she said that, we had felt very bad but then she said that her comments were misinterpreted. She said that she is first an athlete and then an administrator," said Bajrang, the Tokyo Games bronze medallist.

"We told her that we want justice. We don't have a fight with the government or opposition or anyone else. We are sitting here for the betterment of wrestling. If this issue is resolved and if the allegations (against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) are proved then there should be legal action," he added.

Also Read Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far! Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm? Jaishankar set to hold bilateral talks with Chinese, Russian on Thursday 19.6 mn guarantee cards distributed via 3,000 relief camps in Rajasthan: CM Maharashtra records 299 new covid cases, a spike of 160 in a day WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union President Murmu to embark on a 3-day visit to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

When asked if Usha had come with a solution from the government or from the IOA, Punia said, "Nothing of that sort".

Sakshi said, "She (Usha) said it pains her to see us on the streets and not in the stadium. She said she feels for us, wants us to win more medals for the country."



"We respect her. She is a great athlete. Der Aaye Durust Aaye (Better late than never)," said Bajrang.

"If someone has come here and says she supports us, that's all we need," added Sakshi.

Vinesh said she did not ask Usha when will the IOA complete its probe but suggested something.

"I told her, now that wrestling is under her, she should take everything under her control and start organising competitions. I also told her that she is a Rajya Sabha MP... if she can raise this issue in Parliament, that will be enough," she said.

Asked if the wrestlers were satisfied following the meeting with Usha, Bajrang said, "If she is giving us assurance, I suppose she should do something. But we clearly told her that until and unless things are not okay and we get justice, of which we are very hopeful, this protest will continue."



Asked if any solution had emerged, he said, "If the things she has spoke about... if there is an initiative along those lines, then definitely there will be a solution to this issue. She said she will try to resolve all our problems. If she wants she can do anything."



Reacting to the resumption of wrestlers' protest on April 23, Usha, after the IOA's Executive Committee meeting last week, had said, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for sport."



IOA acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey had said, "IOA President Dr. PT Usha would like to say that this kind of agitation is not good for the country's image. India has a good reputation globally. This negative publicity is not good for the country."



This had invited criticism for Usha for not understanding the wrestlers' point of view despite being a former athlete and a woman herself.