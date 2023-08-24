Confirmation

Punjab schools closed till August 26 amid rains and flood-like situation

According to the state education minister, CM Bhagwant Mann has instructed to shut down the schools amid the flood-like situation in the state after intense downpour

Schools shut in Punjab

Schools shut in Punjab (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
After experiencing heavy rains, Punjab has closed down all the schools until Saturday as many areas of the state are confronting flood-like conditions. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday said that the holidays for schools in the state will be till August 26.

The government’s decision comes as a few districts are confronting flood-like conditions because of the arrival of overabundant water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, further exacerbated by severe downpours adjoining Himachal Pradesh.

Schools shut in Punjab: Overview 

Minister Bains tweeted, “As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, has ordered the closure of all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons with immediate effect. Holidays will be observed with immediate effect today (23rd August 2023) till 26th August 2023 (Saturday).” 

Over the last week, a few regions in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala districts were flooded following the release of extra water from the Pong and Bhakra dams in view of intense downpours. 

As per the India Meteorological Department, the state is set to observe more downpour this week.

Heavy rainfall in Punjab: Insights

After the discharge of the additional water, the water level in Beas and Sutlej rivers rose which brought about flooding in the low-lying regions close to the two rivers. The state's capital Chandigarh likewise saw severe downpour throughout the course of the last few days, bringing down the temperatures after the heat. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also witnessed severe rainfall.

The water levels in Bhakra and Pong dams reached 1,677 feet and 1,398 feet on Wednesday, as per BBMB secretary Satish Singla. 

The inflow of water into the dams was huge, with Bhakra Dam getting 1.93 lakh cusecs and the Pong Dam getting more than seven lakh cusecs because of rains in their catchment regions throughout recent days.


Topics : Punjab Government Punjab school children

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

