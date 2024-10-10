Business Standard
Home / India News / Rail expansion, ops safety, high-speed train on parliamentary panel agenda

Rail expansion, ops safety, high-speed train on parliamentary panel agenda

The 31-member committee headed by BJP MP C M Ramesh will also examine a number of other issues, including improvement of public facilities at the railway stations

Center to fund chennai metro

High-speed trains is an ambitious agenda of the government. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The parliamentary panel on the railways has selected "ensuring safety in Indian Rail operations", expansion of its network in the North East and UTs, and high-speed train network as among the subjects the panel will take up in its tenure.

The 31-member committee headed by BJP MP C M Ramesh will also examine a number of other issues, including improvement of public facilities at the railway stations, increasing freight-related earnings and the development of dedicated freight corridors, passenger reservation system and the promotion of railway-based tourism, an official bulletin said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Safety in the running of trains has always been a sensitive issue and the opposition parties have cited some recent accidents to accuse the government of compromising on this crucial aspect. However, the Railway Ministry has insisted that the overall accident rate has come down drastically during the Modi government's tenure.

 

High-speed or bullet trains is an ambitious agenda of the government, which has been working on its operationalisation between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a project which has faced some problems, mostly related to land acquisition.

Optimum utilisation of the railway land, human resource management, upgradation of tracks and signaling sub-urban train services, energy efficiency evaluation of onboard services, review of rail infrastructure and projects in coastal regions, performance of production units and railway workshops and making the railways self-reliant through innovation and promotion of indigenous sources are among the other subjects the panel will examine.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumIndian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

The NITI Aayog has increased the asset monetisation target for 2024-25 (FY25) by Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 1.9 trillion, moving closer to the overall Rs 6 trillion target set under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) for a four-year period.

NITI Aayog raises asset monetisation target for FY25 to Rs 1.9 trn

Train, Indian Railway

Loco pilots to hold protest on running allowances, duty hours on Oct 18

railway station, station

Railways directs zones to take action on officials for wrong train data

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Kishan Reddy flags off Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama biweekly express

Topics : Railways rail safety High Speed Rail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon