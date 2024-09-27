Business Standard
Home / India News / Railways to run nearly 6K special trains this festive season: Vaishnaw

Railways to run nearly 6K special trains this festive season: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to take care of the extra rush witnessed during festivals, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a select group of journalists here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witness heavy rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

 

"This will facilitate more than one crore passengers to go home during this puja rush," he said.

Durga Puja begins on October 9, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 while Chhath Puja will take place on November 7 and 8 this year.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

Business travel, Travel

Airlines, hotels make up 70% of India's $53 billion travel market: Deloitte

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Northern Railway cancels, diverts 29 trains after freight train derailment

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM reviews Railway Ministry's capex plan, asks to expedite 'Kavach' system

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Railways plans track upgrades, safety boost with outsourcing, simulators

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Railways Railways festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon