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Home / India News / Rain cools North India, Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers till May 11

Rain cools North India, Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers till May 11

Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds cool several regions as IMD forecasts continued wet spells till May 11, even as heatwave conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, storms and gusty winds over the next few days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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Rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms have cooled several regions across North India, bringing down maximum temperatures across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, storms and gusty winds over the next few days.
 

Rainfall forecast across regions

 
According to the weather department, moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kmph is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. These conditions are expected to persist till May 11.
 
In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall. A similar weather pattern is expected over Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, bringing relief from rising temperatures.
 
 
In southern India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days.
 

Rain cools Delhi

 
Hail and thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital as an unseasonal spell of rain and cloud cover brought relief from the summer heat on Tuesday. The shift in weather led to a noticeable dip in temperatures across several areas, offering a brief respite from typical early-May conditions.

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For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development towards evening or night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
 

Heatwave alerts

 
Even as rain and storms continue across several regions, the IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in west Rajasthan until May 11.
Hot and humid weather is also very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, as well as Konkan, Goa and Gujarat.
 
Temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius, with no significant change thereafter. No major change in maximum temperatures is likely across the rest of the country till May 11.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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