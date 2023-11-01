close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Ram Lalla's idol to be placed on 8-ft-tall gold-plated throne in Ayodhya

The ground floor of the Ram temple has to be prepared by December 15, Mishra said, adding that 80 per cent of the work on the first floor is complete

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The idol of Ram Lalla will be placed on an eight-feet-tall gold-plated marble throne inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.
The throne is being made by artisans in Rajasthan and it will reach Ayodhya by December 15, he said.
The throne will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple, Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.
It will be eight feet tall, three feet long and four feet wide, Mishra said, adding that the construction of the sanctum sanctorum has been completed.
The ground floor of the Ram temple has to be prepared by December 15, Mishra said, adding that 80 per cent of the work on the first floor is complete.
As many as 17 pillars on the first floor have been installed, and only two more are remaining. It is expected that the roof of the first floor will be built by December 15, Mishra said.
The flooring work of Parikrama Marg has also been completed. Now the work of laying marble on the floor of the Griha Mandap is going on, he informed.
The roofs of all three floors of the passenger convenience centre have been constructed while the work on the entrance gate of Ram Mandir's outer wall ('parkota') is in the final stage and will be completed by the end of November, he said.
Mishra also said devotees have donated large amounts of gold and silver items which will be melted as it is difficult to store them. The melting work will be done under the guidance of a reputed organisation, he said.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

PM to attend idol consecration at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: UP CM Adityanath

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses from Haryana allowed to enter Delhi

Indian Navy chief offers to run warship training hub for regional states

ED files chargesheet against Jet Airways founder in bank fraud case

Hope it become best mall in world: Nita Ambani at Jio World Plaza launch

J&K Police head constable shot dead in 3rd targeted killing in last 72 hrs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple Lord Ram Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon