Election Commission releases final summary rolls, TN has 61.8 mn voters

Tamil Nadu has an electorate strength of 6,18,90,348 with women voters outnumbering men as per the integrated final electoral roll of the special summary revision, 2024, released on Monday here.

The final published electoral roll had reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said.

Of the total electorate, male voters are 3,03,96,330, female voters constitute 3,14,85,724 and the third gender 8,294.

The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors with 6,60,419 (male 3,30,522, female 3,29,783, third gender 114), followed by Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district which has 4,62,612 electors (male 2,29,950, female 2,32,538, third gender 124).

The Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district with 1,72,140 electors (male 84,702, female 87,435, third gender: 3) has the least number of voters followed by Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district, with 1,72,624 electors (male 89,569, female 82,996, third gender 59).

Of the total applications received for inclusion, 5,26,205 electors were in the 18-19 age group. Of these, men accounted for 2,74,035, women 2,52,096 and third gender 74.

While the draft was issued on October 27, 2023, claims and objections were received till December 9.

A total of 13,88,121 applications seeking inclusion were received during the revision period and of these, 6,17,623 applications men, 7,43,803 women and 462 third gender were included. A total of 6,43,307 names were deleted, the CEO said in a release here.

There are 3,480 overseas electors in the final rolls and of them, 71 have been enrolled in this special summary revision period, the release said.

So far, 4,32,805 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls.

The final electoral roll in PDF format is available on the CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in. Electors can check their names by visiting the same, Sahoo said and added that the process of continuous updation was on.

All eligible persons who are aged 18 years as on January 1, 2024, can submit Form 6 or apply online on: www.voters.eci.gov.in or through 'Voter Helpline App' available in Google Playstore, to enroll as a voter.