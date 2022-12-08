JUST IN
Way clear for India's longest elevated 6-lane flyover in Kerala's Alappuzha
Maha CM Shinde directs civic body to beautify Mumbai ahead of G20 meeting
Top Headlines: IDBI stake sale, comprehensive package for Vi, and more
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Uttarakhand today
ISRO to develop spatial infrastructure geoportal for Ladakh: Union minister
Over 622,000 women assisted by 730 One Stop Centres' till Sep 2022: Govt
Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
More than 1.8 million electric vehicles registered in India: Gadkari
SC reserves verdict on demonetisation, asks govt, RBI for submissions
Job aspirants threaten to launch protest during Bihar winter session
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
US not to put India on list of nations violating religious freedom: Report
Indian-origin investor takes legal action after losing $2 mn in FTX crash
Business Standard

Mumbai logs 3,668 cybercrime cases till Sep; nearly 1,000 financial frauds

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said

Topics
Mumbai | Cybercrime | Cyber fraud

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

banks, credit card details, hacking, cyber fraud, cyber threat, cyberattack

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said.

Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.

"Currently Mumbai's population is more than two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. Therefore, 220 police personnel, including constables, are being trained to deal with such cases," the official said.

Out of the total cases, 299 were related to obscene emails or MMS posts in which 94 people were arrested, he said.

"For fake social media profiles or morphing e-mails, 108 cases were reported and 25 people were arrested. As many as 1,073 cases pertaining to credit card or online fraud were registered, in which 16 people were arrested. Also, 1,141 cases of cheating were registered in which 41 people were arrested," he said.

Seven cases of tampering with computer source code, 31 cases of phishing or spoofing mail, 22 cases of pornography, 46 cases of hacking, 66 of gift fraud and 154 of purchase fraud.

There were also 85 cases of job fraud 85, 16 insurance fraud, four admission fraud, 47 fake website, 27 matrimonial fraud, 16 crypto currency fraud, 96 loan fraud 96, 143 data theft, 65 sextortion, among others, registered by the cyber cell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 10:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.