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Home / India News / 9 dead, 20 injured after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

9 dead, 20 injured after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Stating that five people have been arrested in connection with the warehouse collapse at Transport Depot Road in west Kolkata, CM Adhikari asserted that no one will be spared

Officials with a sniffer dog conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed at Taratala area, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Officials with a sniffer dog conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed at Taratala area, in Kolkata, West Bengal | PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said nine people have died and 20 others were injured when an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area a day ago.

In a statement in the Assembly, he announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and ₹1 lakh for each injured in the incident.

Of the 20 injured, one is in critical condition, and four are in serious condition, the chief minister said.

Stating that five people have been arrested in connection with the warehouse collapse at Transport Depot Road in west Kolkata, Adhikari asserted that no one will be spared.

 

He said that former mayor and minister Firhad Hakim's signature appears on the building plan of the collapsed warehouse.

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A day earlier, the chief minister said that preliminary inputs received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers suggested that there were defects in the building plan approved for the warehouse.

He has suspended till July 31 the work of all under-construction commercial projects approved by the previous TMC government, and ordered a comprehensive audit of such projects following the warehouse collapse.

The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area caved in at around noon on Wednesday. Several people were working at the site at the time of the incident, a Kolkata Police officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Kolkata West Bengal warehouse warehouses in India

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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