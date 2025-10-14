Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ladakh violence: SC adjourns hearing on Wangchuk's detention plea to Oct 15

Ladakh violence: SC adjourns hearing on Wangchuk's detention plea to Oct 15

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 15 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time.

The top court on October 6 had issues notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

 

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Also Read

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Supreme Court questions Sonam Wangchuk's plea, assures wife access in jail

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC to hear Sonam Wangchuk's wife plea challenging his detention on Oct 6

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Seeking justice and rights becoming an act of treason in country: Uddhav

suicide

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

In her plea, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Filing the habeas corpus (bring the person) writ, the spouse of the detained activist sought urgent listing of the plea and a direction to the Ladakh administration to "produce Sonam Wangchuk before this court forthwith".

It also sought immediate access to the detenue, and quashing of the preventive detention order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Legislative Assembly

TN Assembly session begins with tribute to 41 victims of Karur stampede

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

bhopal road collapse

30-foot-deep crater appears on Bhopal bypass after sudden road collapse

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh violence Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon