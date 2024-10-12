Business Standard
RSS to infuse new energy in realising the goal of 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi

In a post on X, Modi shared the link of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's annual Vijayadashami address made earlier in the day, calling it a must-listen

RSS functionaries invariably occupy the position of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the RSS is dedicated to serving the country as he extended his wishes to its volunteers on the historic milestone in the organisation's continuous journey as it enters its hundredth year.

In a post on X, Modi shared the link of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's annual Vijayadashami address made earlier in the day, calling it a must-listen.

Lauding the Hindutva outfit, Modi, a former RSS pracharak before he was drafted into the BJP, said its resolve for and dedication towards 'Maa Bharti' inspires every generation and will infuse new energy in realising the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

 

The RSS, which was formed in 1925, is considered the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its volunteers have played a key role in its organisational growth over the decades.

RSS functionaries invariably occupy the position of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP's national and state units, ensuring that the party organisation works with ideological cohesion and discipline.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

