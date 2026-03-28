Runway for UP's development: CM Yogi Adityanath hails Jewar Airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the inauguration of Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar as a pivotal moment in the state's development.

The Chief Minister described the airport as a "runway for Uttar Pradesh's development" and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision in making this project a reality.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar today. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM wrote, "The development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh' in the 'New India' is today set to touch another golden milestone. Today, under the auspicious touch of the revered Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's hands, the grand inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport, Jewar, is about to take place."

"This airport in Jewar is the runway for Uttar Pradesh's development. From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will come to life, and the future will reach new heights. Special congratulations to our farmer brothers who have laid the foundation for this transformative project, your dedication has made this development possible. On behalf of the 25 crore residents of the state, a hearty welcome and heartfelt felicitations to the Prime Minister ji," the post read

The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.