Storms, rain sweep India; IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as mercury dips

A dynamic weather pattern is set to impact large parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across multiple regions, while some areas continue to reel under heat and humidity.

Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, prompting a yellow alert. A fresh western disturbance is driving the change, bringing cloud cover, showers and a dip in temperatures across northwest India. Aided by the favourable conditions, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell into the moderate category and was recorded at 139 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Similar conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan, with intermittent rain and strong winds likely over the next few days. Snowfall has also been forecast in higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Northeast braces for heavy rain

Eastern and northeastern states are likely to witness more intense activity, with heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds may impact Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The IMD has warned that gusty winds and hailstorms may occur in isolated pockets, potentially causing localised disruptions.

Central, West India to see mixed conditions

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is expected to receive scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Western parts such as Gujarat may continue to see warm conditions, though temperatures could ease slightly in the coming days.

Heat, humidity in the South

Southern states, including Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh, are likely to experience hot and humid weather along with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The IMD attributes the widespread weather activity to multiple interacting systems, including western disturbances and troughs extending across central and southern India. The unsettled conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, bringing relief from heat in some regions while raising the risk of thunderstorms and strong winds in others.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert, especially during thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions, as rapidly changing weather may impact travel, outdoor activities and local infrastructure.