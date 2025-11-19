Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries: PM Modi

Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries: PM Modi

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, PM Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi also said that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and Service. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

"Sri Satya Sai Baba's centenary celebration is not just a festival, but a divine boon. Though Sai baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people," Modi said.

He said that in 140 countries, "lakhs of Satya Sai Baba's devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward."  Sri Satya Sai Baba placed service at the heart of human life.

 

The spiritual guru's birth centenary became a festival of universal love, peace and service, Modi added.

Modi also said that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and Service.

"All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one idea, whether one walks the path of Bhakti, knowledge or karma," he added.

Touching upon his government's various social security schemes meant for the welfare of poor, he said they were now being discussed in international forums.

Further, stressing on 'local for vocal,' he said it will help the country become 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Satya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar and others participated.

As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi here. The PM was given Vedic blessing by priests.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

