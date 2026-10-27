SC asks states and UTs to fund basic facilities for women advocates

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to allocate funds to build bar rooms, washrooms and other basic amenities for women advocates in district and taluk courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disapproved of the lack of ladies’ bar rooms and said facilities should be provided to women advocates regardless of their numbers.

“If there are no ladies’ bar rooms, we strongly disapprove of it. It is the duty of all high courts and state governments to ensure that wherever women members are practising, they are provided an exclusive women’s bar room with all facilities. This is the mandate. We do not want to deviate from that. It has to be complied with, whether additional funds or land are required. Whatever is required must be done,” the bench said, posting the matter for hearing on December 2.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of women advocates concerning the accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability of women lawyers in the legal profession.

Earlier, the court had stressed the need to create conditions that enable women advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities effectively, safely and on equal terms.

Taking note of issues raised in a plea that flagged the absence of adequately equipped ladies' bar rooms and other essential facilities in most courts, tribunals and commissions across the country, the apex court had said the concerns raised could not be brushed aside as a matter of mere convenience.