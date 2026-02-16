Monday, February 16, 2026 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC refuses to entertain pleas against Assam CM over viral 'shooting' video

The video of Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, was shared by the Assam BJP on its official X handle on Feb 7

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court with their grievances.

The top court also asked the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court to expedite the hearing in the matter.

"Why haven't you gone to the Gauhati High Court? Don't undermine its authority Will ask parties to use restraint and remain within the boundaries of constitutional morality, but this is becoming a trend just before the polls.

 

"This is a disturbing trend that every matter ends up here. We have already deprived high courts of environmental and commercial litigations," the bench observed.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that Sarma is a habitual and repeat offender, and urged the court to entertain the matter.

The top court on February 10 agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Sarma.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, the top court said the problem is that a part of the elections is fought before it.

It took note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for a few CPI and CPI(M) leaders, against Sarma and said it will consider listing the plea.

The video of Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, was shared by the Assam BJP on its official X handle on February 7.

The controversial post sparked widespread outrage and political condemnation. The BJP deleted the post after it was accused of inciting violence and communal hatred.

Separate pleas have been filed by the CPI(M) and CPI leader Annie Raja, seeking the registration of FIRs against Sarma for alleged hate speech aimed at communal polarisation.

They also sought the top court to set up a special investigation team (SIT) because an independent probe was not expected from the state or the central agencies.

The pleas listed in chronological order alleged provocative speeches and statements by Sarma.

Earlier, a separate petition was filed by 12 people on the issue, seeking directions to prevent divisive comments by persons holding constitutional posts.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

