Amrit Udyan 2024: President Murmu inaugurates Udyan Utsav, check details

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the long-awaited Udyan Utsav 2024 today. People can visit every day from tomorrow except Monday till March 31, 2024

Tulips in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Udyan Utsav 2024' at the Amrit Udyan today, February 1, 2024. The president's office issued a notice stating that the Amrit Udyan will be open to the public from Friday.

The farm garden is spread over 15 acres, showing over 85 flower species besides a floral clock and a selfie point, among others.
The Amrit Udyan will remain open till March 31, 2024. However, the farm will remain off on Mondays for maintenance purposes.

Anyone interested in visiting the Udyan has to book their slots either online at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or through self-service Kiosks, which are placed outside Gate No. 35. There is no charge for booking slots. 

What is the time to visit Amrit Udyan?

The opening time for Amrit Udyan is 10 am and will close at 5 pm, while the last entry will be at 4 pm.

The entry and exit for all visitors is from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, which is close to the place where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The shuttle service will also be available for visitor's convenience from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 every 30 minutes from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

What can you carry inside Amrit Udhyan?

Visitors can carry mobile phones, water bottles, milk bottles for infants, purses/handbags, and electronic keys with them. Apart from this, there is a provision for toilets, drinking water, and medical facilities at different places along the public route.

Amrit Udyan 2024: Point of attraction

  • You will see a 225-year-old Sheesham tree
  • Theme garden with 42,000 Tulips of 18 varieties
  • Floral Clock, which is a floral exhibiting in the form of a stationary clock
  • Bonsai Garden, which has over 300 bonsais of a decade old
  • Musical Fountains synchronised with classical Indian Music
  • You will also get to see Vertical Garden, Gardens in Wheelbarrows, Zen Garden, Tray Garden, and Majestic Banyans.

Amrit Udyan's ticket price

To visit Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan is completely free during Udyan Utsav.

Amrit Udyan: Special dates for special visits

  • 22 February 2024: Differently abled/visually challenged persons
  • 23 February 2024: Defence Forces and Personnel of Paramilitary Forces & Police
  • 01 March 2024: Women, Tribal and Women's SHGs
  • 05 March 2024: Orphan Children in and around Delhi NCR

How to book online tickets for Amrit Udyan 2024?

Here are the simple steps to book online tickets for Amrit Udyan 2024:

  • Visit the official website, visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.
  • On the home page check for the 'Amrit Udyan' link and click on it.
  • Click on Book Your Visit Now
  • Select the date and time.
  • Then select the number of people visiting within the assigned age group
  • After entering the Continue button, you have to share your mobile number for OTP.
  • Verify the details and review the details. 
  • You can save and download the copy for future reference.

How to book tickets offline?

You can also book offline tickets to visit Amrit Udyan 2024 at the Registration/Information Centre or Self-Service Kiosks available at gate number 35.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

