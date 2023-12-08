Sensex (0.44%)
SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

In almost 10 (main) constitution bench matters, transcripts of arguments by use of artificial intelligence have been generated and these are published through the official website of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
The artificial intelligence (AI) committee of the Supreme Court has identified its use to keep track of pending cases and to have a special focus on old matters and those pertaining to senior citizens, women and the marginalised, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February.
In almost 10 (main) constitution bench matters, transcripts of arguments by use of artificial intelligence have been generated and these are published through the official website of the Supreme Court.
Meghwal said the use of AI tool technology is currently being done on trial basis for constitution bench matters only.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Supreme Court Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon